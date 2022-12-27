 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inflation conundrum: How RBI’s commentary changed in 2022

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

At the beginning of the year, the RBI made comforting noises that inflation wasn’t a big worry. But then it got spooked.

In 2022, the big theme that dominated the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy formulation was inflation. High inflation upset the central bank’s calculations and pushed it to act aggressively with back-to-back rate hikes. The central bank’s bi-monthly commentary reflects the change in the policy approach.

In the first half of the year the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) seemed to assure that inflation was not a big danger and was on its way down after notching higher for a few months.

But the language changed soon after signals emerged that the predictions were going awry. Inflation jumped higher and higher every month till October. The CPI inflation has exceeded its target of 4 per cent  for 38 months in a row.

The sharp rise in inflation forced the central bank to start aggressive rate hikes in May. In December, the RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps), totalling a 225 bps hike since May to touch 6.25 percent.

Closer to the target

In February, the MPC said that inflation would moderate in the first half of fiscal year 2022-2023, and move closer to the target rate thereafter. This would allow it to remain accommodative, the MPC said.