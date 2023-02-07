 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Germany-based Uniper signs pact with Greenko to source green ammonia from India

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Greenko's Kakinada project is a multi-phase green ammonia production and export facility which is in the process of adding up to 1 MTPA of green ammonia production capacity by 2027.

Germany-based Uniper has signed an agreement with Greenko ZeroC to source green ammonia from the latter's Kakinada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the MoU, the two companies intend to negotiate pricing, supply and tenure structure for a supply and purchase agreement for 2,50,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia (GASPA) based on the heads of terms," parent Greenko Group said in a statement.

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru in presence of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Greenko CEO Anil Chalmalasetty, Uniper CCO Niek den Hollander and other senior company officials, the statement said.

