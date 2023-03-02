 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Generative AI like ChatGPT is changing the landscape of software: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia

Debangana Ghosh
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

Sabeer Bhatia expects that AI assistants like ChatGPT and Bard will bring to software the same transformation that robotics brought to manufacturing.

Global tech industry veteran and co-founder of Hotmail Sabeer Bhatia said that generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as ChatGPT are set to change the landscape of software and that its use will not be restricted by people's ability to code. This comes at a time when the global tech industry increasingly believes AI will usher in the next generation of computing.

However, Bhatia added that India is not prepared for this new economy.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Nasscom’s Technology and Leadership Summit (NTLS) 2023, Bhatia, who also co-founded ShowReel said, “ChatGPT and other forms of generative AI are really changing the landscape of software. Software will not be the same ever again. What it will require is millions of people with creative ideas and wild imaginations. They will not be restricted by their ability to code for example and that is becoming a commodity.”

Bhatia expects that AI assistants like ChatGPT and Bard will bring to software the same transformation that robotics brought to manufacturing. Taking a cue from Tesla’s factories, he said they deploy only 350 workers while the rest of the car manufacturing process is taken care of by robots.