GAIL looks to buy 26% stake in US LNG project

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd, had run into supply disruptions last year after Russia-owned Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GMTS) failed to deliver contracted LNG due to western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

India's biggest gas firm GAIL is looking to buy up to 26 per cent stake in a LNG project in the United States in an attempt to shore up supply sources to meet rising demand.

The company has issued a tender seeking expression of interest (EoI) from operators of existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction plants or proposed projects in the US that will be commissioned by 2027.

Liquefaction plants convert natural gas into the liquid form, enabling its seaborne transportation.