GAIL earnings estimates increased by analysts after pipeline tariff hike

Amritha Pillay & Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

The company’s integrated natural gas pipeline tariff will increase 45 percent from April 1.

The new tariff for GAIL would be Rs 58.61 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), which is 45 percent higher than the current tariff, and will come into effect on April 1, 2023.

Analysts raised their EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) estimates for GAIL (India) after the oil sector regulator increased the pipeline tariff for the company by 45 percent.

However, analysts pointed out that though the move was positive for GAIL, the tariff was along expected lines.

PNGRB had proposed a 41-percent increase in unified tariff at Rs 60.92 per mmBtu for the state-owned gas distribution company on March 3. GAIL had sought an integrated tariff of Rs 68 per mmBtu.