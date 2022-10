GAIL (India) Limited has appointed Sandeep Kumar Gupta as Chairman & Managing Director of the company, the firm announced on Monday (October 3).

Gupta, who will replace Manoj Jain, has wide experience of over 34 years in Oil and Gas Industry. Before joining GAIL, he was working with India Oil Corporation (IOC) since 2019.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)