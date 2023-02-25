 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: India releases Chair Summary as consensus on official statement's language proves elusive

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The inclusion of the word 'war' in two paragraphs of the Chair's Summary, referring to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, faced opposition from representatives of Russia and China during deliberations.

At the conclusion of the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, India issues Chair's Summary due to lack of consensus on official G20 statement.

India, holding the G20 presidency, issued a nine-page Chair's Summary as consensus on characterizing the Russia-Ukraine conflict eludes official communique.

All G20 finance ministers and central bank governors agreed with 15 of the 17 paragraphs of the summary, with the two contentious portions being paragraphs 3 and 4, which were adapted from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration.

Representatives from Russia and China disagreed with these two paragraphs, which dealt with the war between Russia and Ukraine and were the only sections of the summary to mention the word 'war'.