Freshers promoted faster now, get better compensation: Infosys HR head Krish Shankar

Krish Shankar, the EVP and group HR head of Infosys, recently discussed the company's efforts to improve opportunities for freshers in an interview with The Times of India on March 20. Shankar revealed that, contrary to concerns about stagnation, trainees are now seeing faster promotions and higher salary jumps than they did a few years ago.

Previously, Infosys hired freshers only as software engineers, Shankar said, but now companies hire them for various roles, such as digital engineers and power programmers, who earn a higher salary package. "Power programmers are paid about Rs 6.2 lakh when they join, while digital engineers earn Rs 9 lakh. Thus, the proportion of freshers joining at Rs 3.5 lakh is going down," he added.

Infosys has also made changes to their promotion system, allowing freshers to reach mid-career levels in as little as four years, compared to the 7–8 years it took previously. Shankar attributes this success to the company's Bridge program, which provides training and career counselling for employees who want to shift careers into adjacent or new career tracks.

