Foxconn denies any binding agreement on new India investment: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 04, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

The tech giant, which is a major assembler of Apple iPhones, denied the sums discussed in the media. Bloomberg reported that Foxconn is planning to invest $700 million on a new plant in Karnataka for building iPhone parts.

Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn has said that it hasn't "entered into any binding, definitive agreements" for new India investment during its chairman's recent trip, reported news agency AFP.

"Foxconn has not entered into binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip," the statement said.

"Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn."