Food brand The Whole Truth raises $15 million in Series B led by Sequoia Capital

Sanghamitra Kar
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

TWT, which was founded in 2019 by Shashank Mehta, an ex-Unilever marketeer, makes educational content that helps consumers understand and decode their food choices. Its offerings include chocolates, protein bars, peanut butters, and muesli.

Food brand The Whole Truth (TWT) has raised $15 million in its Series B round, led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Sauce.Vc.

The company, which also includes angel investors such as Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods), raised its Series A funding round in 2021.

It will use the fresh funds towards scaling up the brand’s in-house manufacturing capacity, hiring great talent, and in growing retail distribution.

Shashank Mehta, Founder and CEO of The Whole Truth Foods said, “From Day 1, we’ve maintained we’re not a food-brand. We’re a truth brand. Fighting to bring truth back to food. To make food real again. And we intend to bring this philosophy to all food categories where consumers are being sold half-truths.”

He added, “With this new fundraise, hence, nothing changes. We’ll continue to innovate and enter more categories. We’ll continue to grow distribution and bring our existing products to more consumers. And we’ll continue to make clutter-breaking, myth-busting content that educates consumers. Because what we read and believe, is what we eat and repeat.”