Flight cancellations, delays plague AI’s Bengaluru-San Francisco operations

Yaruqhullah Khan
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

The airline has cancelled nearly 20 percent of the flights on this route, managing to operate only 21 of the 26 flights scheduled in the past eight weeks.

Air India's non-stop flight between Bengaluru to San Francisco has been delayed 10 times and cancelled thrice ever since the airline relaunched direct flights on the route on December 2, multiple officials have told Moneycontrol.

The airline had launched direct flights between the cities on January 9, 2021, which it discontinued in March 2022, before resuming operations on December 2.

As part of its plans to operate the flight thrice a week on Fridays, Sundays, and Wednesdays with its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, Air India was scheduled to operate 26 flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco from December 2 till date.

However, in that time, the flights were delayed by more than five hours 10 times and cancelled thrice, as the airline uses only one Boeing-777 (VT-AEG) aircraft, nicknamed Prabhat, to operate flights on the route, multiple officials said.

