Five ways an SME can build customer loyalty through effective communication

M Muneer
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

Communicating with customers has never been so easy. The data generated should be shared extensively within the organisation to keep pace with customers' demands and pet peeves to build a lasting relationship

Is customer relationship management (CRM) a fad or real deal? Is there such a thing as a relationship with a customer or it is just a fling between a salesperson and a customer?

More intriguing is the transient relationship a customer has with a company, based on cost savings or convenience. Is it all about opportunism–opportunistic on the enterprise side to increase business and profits and opportunistic on the customer side to make the most of a promo or knocked down prices?

We all know the importance of retaining customers over acquiring a new one, whether it is cost, effort, or time issue. Management gurus have written best-selling books on this topic. Tech companies are pushing out whitepapers and demos to proclaim that by buying their CRM software you will have your relationship issues sorted.

One of the key elements of a company's success is never losing sight of the customer, which means having a customer-satisfaction agenda in place.

In this rapidly changing and highly competitive economy, customer-centric companies interact with customers constantly to keep up with customer requirements and marketplace changes. A company that lacks real-time or effective communication on customer satisfaction can lose insights and customer loyalty.

While communicating customer satisfaction information within the organisation, it is important to understand the needs of employees and the corporate culture.