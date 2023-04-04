 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five important laws every salaried employee should be aware of

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Experts declutter laws related to layoffs, sexual harassment, gratuity, maternity benefits and insurance.

Indian labour laws do not explicitly define salaried employees. However, the Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 mentions “workman,” any person including an apprentice employed in an industry to do “manual, unskilled, skilled, technical, operational, clerical or supervisory work.” (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

In the recent past, there have been cases of employees taking corporate bigwigs to court to get justice.

Last year, IT company Infosys was summoned by the Central Labour Commissioner and later the Karnataka labour department over the non-compete clause in its employment agreements.

A court in Chennai ordered Tata Consultancy Services to reinstate an employee it sacked in 2015 and pay him his salary and benefits for seven years in full.

There are other examples that highlight how awareness of certain laws helped corporate professionals to not only demand justice but set an example for other companies to refrain from bullying.