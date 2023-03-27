 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First-year comparison shows Akasa Air clearly besting IndiGo

Ameya Joshi
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Akasa Air will close its first financial year with more planes and higher market share than IndiGo in its first year. But it will have a tough time emulating IndiGo’s subsequent growth blitz.

Airlines and airports will be pushed to take sustainable measures, Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh said but added that currently, sustainable aviation fuel is much more expensive compared to the traditional fuel.

The monthly figures released by regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for February show that Akasa Air has reached the 3 percent mark. The airline, which intended to induct 18 aircraft by the end of March, now has 19 in its fleet.

Every time Akasa Air is referred to, there is a comparison with IndiGo, for various reasons, including the leadership of Aditya Ghosh, who was part of the startup team at IndiGo and later became its president and whole time director; Ghosh is now with Akasa Air.

There are some other similarities as well. Both airlines had their first flight in August — IndiGo started operations on August 4, 2006, while Akasa Air started operations on August 7, 2022.

Fleet as of March 31, 2007