Fintech startup to introduce ‘attitude bonus’: Good but tricky initiative?

Abhishek Sahu
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

EnKash wants to have a mechanism to not only record but also encourage employees who go beyond their call of duty consistently. The bonus is over and above the CTC and rewarded for the potential impact people can have in an organisation with innovative initiatives

To measure the progress, there is a tracker-based system which is managed through one of EnKash's product propositions. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Ever thought of getting paid for your "attitude"? That’s precisely what Mumbai-based fintech startup EnKash is rolling out. It is launching an incentive programme called attitude bonus.

Employees at EnKash will be awarded 2X bonus, over and above their annual pay for going beyond the call of duty, and winners will be announced every month.

Some examples include utilising additional skills and expertise to make a significant contribution to departments other than your own. For example, one would expect an executive with just a few years of experience to only support his immediate seniors and perform his day-to-day tasks.

However, if he goes beyond this and meets a requirement expected from an experienced employee who could be from a different department, it would be an achievement.

How is attitude bonus different from other incentives?

While companies generally have performance and variable incentive programmes, they are included in the CTC (cost to company).