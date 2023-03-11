 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Figures suggesting that textiles exports are up again: Union minister Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, post-Covid there was a lot of pent-up demands, people were purchasing in large quantities of products like textiles and gems and jewelery.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The country's textiles exports have started showing signs of growth after getting impacted due to issues like problems of foreign exchange in many countries and large inventories due to Russia-Ukraine war, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The textiles minister also expressed hope that exports of cotton and yarn would start reigniting from April.

"Textiles exports have a twin problem. Many countries are facing foreign exchange problems post Ukraine conflict, due to which many destinations have cut down non-essential imports," he told reporters here.

Citing an example, he said an Indian consignment of 100 containers to Egypt came back as the African nation did not have foreign exchange to pay for it.