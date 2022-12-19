 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Festivity on hold for stocks as rate hikes beckon

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates and promised more last week, and speculation is even building that the Bank of Japan, which meets on Monday and Tuesday, is eying a shift in its ultra-dovish stance in future.

Asian markets

Asia's stock markets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising further next year taking the edge off festive cheer.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1% in early trade and the yen, which rose about 0.5% to 136.00 per dollar, was the biggest mover in quiet currency trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%.

Citing government sources, news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday that Japan is set to tweak its 2% inflation targeting policy, possibly giving the central bank more wiggle room.

"Where there's smoke, eventually there is fire," said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril in Sydney.

"This sort of news we're getting plays to this view that the government will open the door for the BOJ to have a more flexible approach," he said, "and that some of this uber-undervaluation of the yen can be reversed."