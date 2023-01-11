 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Female candidates face more personal questions by male interviewers: Report

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 11, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

The study found that 70 percent of the interviewers do not follow at least one of the three interview metrics and nearly 40 percent of interviewers missed introducing themselves when starting the conversation. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

The lack of measurement and metrics for the interview experience is one of the primary bottlenecks in conducting effective job interviews, research has found.

The State of Your Interview Experience Report by SHL Labs, SHL’s innovation hub, revealed that 43 percent of male interviewers asked a personal question when a job candidate was a woman; the proportion was lower at 35 percent when the candidate was a man

The personal questions pertained to marital status and information about children, siblings, and family.

The report analysed more than 3,000 interviews, involving more than 100 job profiles, sampled from a broader pool of 600,000 interviews. All were conducted in India, across 10 different organisations. Broadly, these organisations were part of the Indian information technology, software and services Industry.

When interviewers ask questions that are not job-related, the study said they decrease the predictive power of interviews, open the possibility of biased hiring decisions and, in some regions, expose the organisation to legal risk.

These effects are amplified when members of some sub-groups are asked such questions more often than members of other sub-groups, as in the case with gender.