Feb auto-volume estimates: CV buying driven by new emission norms from April, PV demand buoyant

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Weakness in 2W continues and bad-monsoon fears loom

(Representational image; Photo by Screeny 42/Pexels)

Commercial vehicles (CVs) may see an uptick in sales in February, with buyers trying to avoid the price hike that may come post-April when the new emission norms are in place.

From April 2023, the real driving emission (RDE) norms will be in place and this is likely to raise vehicle prices by 3.4 percent, according to a Nomura report on February sales estimates. The brokerage noted pre-buying in this auto category.

The RDE norms will be part of Phase II of the BS-6 emission norms and will require diesel-powered vehicles to have a pricier emission control mechanism called the Selective Catalytic Reactor (SCR) system, and a device to track real-time emissions of such vehicles.  Both of these devices will add to the cost of a vehicle.

