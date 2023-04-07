 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fact-checking government content: Lawyers acknowledge clarity in IT Rules, digital rights groups slam govt for censorship

Aihik Sur
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Digital rights activists are criticising the recent amendment to the IT Rules 2023, which requires a government-appointed organisation to be the arbiter of whether Centre-related content is fake or not. However, lawyers are finding the current notification to be a relief, especially when compared to the draft version of the amendment that was introduced in January.

"In January 2023, the Government proposed that the due-diligence requirement be extended to include all information identified as fake by the PIB’s fact-checking unit, which was questioned by the industry participants owing to the impracticality of implementing such a measure," said Nakul Batra, partner at DSK Legal.

"Limiting the scope of such requirement, the April 6 draft notification only clarifies that such intervention by intermediaries to remove any content is limited to content that may be identified as fake, false, or misleading in relation to any business of the Central Government by the fact-checking unit," he added.

