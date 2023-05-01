 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exports to UAE to jump 60% to reach $50 billion by 2027: Commerce Secretary

Meghna Mittal
May 01, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

India’s total imports from UAE increased 18.8 percent in FY23 while non-oil imports increased 4.1 percent in FY23, data from the Commerce Ministry showed.

Indian exports to UAE are likely to jump 60 percent to reach $50 billion by 2026-27 from the current $31.3 billion getting a boost from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, Union Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.

“India’s exports to UAE should reach $50 billion by 2026-27. Trade between the two countries has gone beyond normal growth for both exports and imports. Labour-intensive sectors have seen significant growth,” he said at a press briefing.

India-UAE CEPA came into effect on May 1, 2022.

A lot of the trade between the two countries is taking place via preferential routes using the CEPA agreement, he said.