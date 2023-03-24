 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explainer: The US Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program

Amol Agrawal
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The programme will make liquidity available to US depository institutions in the form of advances against certain types of securities as collateral.

The failure of three large banks this month once again shook the US banking system. To safeguard against more such failures, the Federal Reserve announced the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

This explainer helps us understand the BTF Program.

What is the rationale for the BTFP?

Banks lend for longer-term, illiquid projects whereas the deposits they collect are usually short term and highly liquid. If depositors demand their funds back, the bank has to honour its commitments.