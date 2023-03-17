 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explained: Factors behind the recent drop in crude oil prices

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

With the collapse of big global banks, the crude oil prices fell to $72 per barrel this week.

Crude oil prices have experienced significant fluctuations since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

In March 2022, prices reached a 14-year high of $140 per barrel, while in March 2023, they hit a low of $75 per barrel. Most recently, prices have fallen to $72 per barrel due to the collapse of major global banks, exacerbating a downward trend.

This explainer analyzes the factors that have contributed to the decline in crude oil prices, including lackluster demand amid inflation and COVID-19 curbs in China, oversupply resulting from weak demand, and Russia seeking new export destinations following sanctions imposed by the EU and the US.

Global banking turmoil

US benchmark Brent crude was trading at $72 per barrel on March 16 due to the deteriorating condition of banking system globally.