Expect attrition to drop close to 12-13 percent by H2FY24 : TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad

Apr 17, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

TCS plans to hire around 40,000 freshers in FY23-24, and another 5,000-8,000 employees across its global offices.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expects to bring down its attrition rate close to its pre-pandemic range of 12-13 percent by the second half of the fiscal year 2023-24, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad said. The IT services behemoth has started to slow down hiring and focus on improving employee utilisation rates.

The attrition rate of the January-December quarter stood at 20.1 percent on a last twelve-month (LTM) basis. This is an improvement from the previous (Q3) attrition rate of 21.3 percent. TCS has also reduced hiring, adding only around 821 new employees in Q4FY22-23, compared to 35,209 employees in Q4 of FY21-22.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Lakkad said, “We want to go down to our original levels. So 12-13 percent is the band which we are comfortable with… I know my numbers will really come back close to this range. We expect to reach pre-pandemic number levels in the second half of this year.”
TCS rolled out 46,000 offers to freshers in FY22-23, and plans to hire around 40,000 freshers in FY23-24.

Besides these 40,000 freshers, Lakkad said the company will also hire between 5,000-8,000 employees across its offices in Latin America (LATAM), Asia-Pacific (APAC), United Kingdom (UK), Europe, and north America. The north America, UK, APAC, and LATAM offices also hire a significant number of trainees.