Expanded scope of TReDS will improve flow of working capital credit to small businesses

Harsh Kumar
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

The RBI has allowed insurance companies as the fourth participant on TReDS, in addition to MSMEs, buyers and financiers.

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to expand the scope of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), a framework introduced in 2014 to facilitate the financing of the trade receivables of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

“It is now proposed to expand the scope of TReDS by (i) providing insurance facility for invoice financing; (ii) permitting all entities/institutions undertaking factoring business to participate as financiers in TReDS; and (iii) permitting re-discounting of invoices (that is, developing a secondary market in TReDS),” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement on February 8. “These measures are expected to improve the cash flows of the MSMEs.”

By providing insurance facility on TReDS, the RBI has allowed insurance companies as the fourth participant on TReDS, in addition to MSMEs, buyers and financiers.

Here is a look at what platforms operators say and the views of MSME associations.