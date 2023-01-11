 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exemptions to early-stage start-ups should not undermine DPDP Bill objectives: NASSCOM

Aihik Sur
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Countering the proposed exemptions given to a 'class of data fiduciaries' in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, NASSCOM wants several clauses of the the bill to continue to be applicable for early-stage start-ups.

Industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies, better known as NASSCOM, has urged the government to ensure that the exemptions intended for early-stage start-ups in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, do not 'unintentionally undermine' the proposed legislation's objectives.

The trade association of India's IT-BPM industry with over 3,000 members, said that the exemptions to early-stage start-ups should be based on fairness and transparency principles. NASSCOM made these recommendations in their submission to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the DPDP Bill 2022.

The submission of NASSCOM is in reference to the 'Exemptions' clause of the bill. The section says that the Indian government may exempt "certain data fiduciaries or class of data fiduciaries" from Sec 6, Sec 9 (2) and (6), Sec 10, 11 and 12 of the Act.

While Section 6 deals with grounds for processing digital personal data, Section 9 talks about the responsibilities of data fiduciaries. Section 10 has additional obligations for data fiduciaries in relation to processing of personal data of children and so on.

In particular, NASSCOM, in their submission said Clauses 6, 10, 12 (1) and 2 should continue to apply for early-stage start-ups and "exemptions are only granted after having regard to the fairness and transparency principle".

Clause 12 of the DPDP Bill has provisions on right to information about personal data. Specifically, Clause 12 (1) and (2) say that a data principal would have the right to obtain from a data fiduciary the confirmation on whether a data fiduciary has processed or is processing personal data.