Exclusive | Poonawalla Fincorp bets big on digital and organic growth, says MD

Jinit Parmar
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The NBFC reported its highest ever quarterly net profit in the October-December quarter.

Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp is planning to scale up its growth betting big on digital growth channels, said Managing Director Abhay Bhutada.

The NBFC recorded its highest ever quarterly profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 150 crore in the October-December quarter. The company had sold its housing arm in the quarter ended December 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol after announcing the quarterly results, Bhutada said that the company also wants to cut down its operation expenditure over the next few quarters, and is also looking at partnering with fintechs to further augment growth.

Edited excerpts from the interview: