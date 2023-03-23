 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: PhysicsWallah in talks to raise around $250 million; eyes $3.3-bn valuation

Nikhil Patwardhan
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

India’s only profitable edtech start-up is trying to raise funds not because it needs the money, but to increase its valuation and for potential M&A deals.

PhysicsWallah co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Alakh Pandey

PhysicsWallah is in initial talks to raise at least $250 million, at three times its existing valuation, a huge round and a massive valuation mark-up for an edtech start-up, at a time when the overall sector is struggling due to slower growth amid reopening of schools, colleges and physical tuition centres.

The edtech unicorn led by Alakh Pandey, a star YouTube teacher, is seeking to value its company at $3.3 billion, up from its existing valuation of $1.1 billion, at least three people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. PhysicsWallah is in the market and is talking to multiple private equity (PE) investors, the people said, requesting anonymity. The company’s existing shareholders GSV Ventures and WestBridge Capital will add to their bets, the people added.

“Since the start of this year, PhysicsWallah has been seeking a new round of funding. The round size and valuation could wary as the talks are at a fairly early stage,” said one of the people quoted above.

“The company will at least look to raise $250 million not because it needs it, but for increasing its valuation and for potential mergers and acquisitions (M&As). PhysicsWallah is very well capitalised otherwise, and is also profitable. So, it doesn’t actually need funds. But if it raises funds in an environment like this, it will set itself a valuation benchmark,” the person added.