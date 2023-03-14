 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Everything everywhere all at once: A first-person founder’s account of the “great SVB panic”

Arvind Parthiban
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The founder of SuperOps.ai says that one of the lessons he’s learnt is that not everything is in one's control, and that's alright.

Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on March 10, after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once.

It was a weekday like any other, just about a week ago, when someone from my network called and told me there were murmurs regarding Silicon Valley Bank. Little did I know then that in just a week, all of us startup founders would be put through an emotional wringer and that the bank associated with all of us in the startup world would collapse.

I have had a long association with SVB and had used them as the banker for my previous startup, Zarget. So when the faint market murmurings were first conveyed to me, I reached out to SVB and got a detailed response, assuring me with data about their assets and liquidity. I decided to stay put.

Digital perfect storm

On March 9, I got an alert from a close partner of my startup: SVB is in trouble. Every single one of our advisors recommended one thing: Get your money out, now.