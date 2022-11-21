 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar concludes $2 billion sale of port, power infra assets to AM/NS

Nov 21, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

With the sale, Essar has completed its asset monetisation programme to effectively become debt free.

Ruia family-run Essar group on Monday said it has concluded the sale of captive ports and power assets located at Hazira in Gujarat and Paradip in Odisha to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS) for USD 2.05 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore).

"Essar Ports & Terminals Ltd (EPTL) and Essar Power Ltd (EPL) today concluded the USD 2.05 billion sale of captive ports and power assets located in Hazira and Paradip to AM/NS," it said in a statement.

The sale consisted of infra assets including a 270 MW power plant and 25 million tonnes per annum port at Hazira, Gujarat, and a 12 million tonnes a year port at Paradip, Odisha.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said, "Essar has concluded its asset monetisation programme and completed the debt repayment of USD 25 billion (Rs 2 lakh crore) effectively making the group debt-free from Indian banks and financial institutions".

Essar continues to have a significant presence and substantial operating assets in all its core verticals - energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and logistics and technology and retail.