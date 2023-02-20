 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPFO trustees flag issue of non-credit of interest on EPF for 2021-22

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Hind Mazdoor Sabha General Secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhu said, "About ten days ago, I raised the issue of non-crediting of interest rate of 8.1 per cent for 2021-22 with the EPFO officials. They told me that there is some issue with the system (software) and it would be resolved soon."

Retirement fund body EPFO's trustees, including those representing employers as well as workers, have raised the issue of non-credit of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) for 2021-22 even after its ratification in June last year.

The Employees Provident Organisation's (EPFO) Central Board of Trustees, headed by Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav, in March 2022 approved an 8.1 per cent rate of interest, which was the lowest in over four decades, for FY2021-22.

