Emergency credit guarantee scheme helped save 14.6 lakh MSMEs: Report

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

The report also noted that there is evidence of MSME units becoming larger with several units crossing the threshold of Rs 250-crore turnover and turning into mid-sized corporates by the new definition of MSME units. (Representative Image)

The emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), launched during Covid to help small businesses tide over losses due to lockdowns, has helped save at least 14.6 lakh MSMEs which benefited from Rs 2.2 lakh crore in additional credit, a report said on Monday.

According to an SBI Research analysis, this additional credit flow has saved around 12 per cent of the outstanding MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) credit from slipping into NPAs. In terms of people, it saved the livelihood of at least 6.6 crore people, the report said.

