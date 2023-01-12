 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emami Q3 PAT may dip 12.2% YoY to Rs 245.9 cr: Nirmal Bang

Jan 12, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 956.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs 245.9 crore down 12.2% year-on-year (down 18.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 50.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 294.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

