Eight of top 10 firms lose Rs 1 lakh crore in mcap; Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS biggest laggards

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Last week, the Sensex declined 940.37 points or 1.55 per cent.

Eight of the top 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,06,991.42 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services along with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit.

Barring Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), eight firms suffered erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 25,185.37 crore to Rs 6,09,687.79 crore, the most among the top 10 firms.

The mcap of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 18,375.41 crore to Rs 8,89,130 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) eroded by Rs 17,289.02 crore to Rs 11,75,287.30 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 14,447.69 crore to Rs 6,07,140.65 crore.