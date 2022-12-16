 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

US retail sales fall after hefty gains; labour market still tight

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

Economists also noted that goods prices tumbled in November, which could have weighed on retail sales last month. The discounts by retailers were also probably a drag on the dollar value of sales

A man walks under the rain with his shopping bags as people visit a department store during the holiday season in New York City on December 15, 2022. - Reuters

US retail sales fell more than expected in November, but consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreasing by the most in five months last week.

The biggest decrease in retail sales in 11 months reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday was likely payback after sales surged in October as Americans started their holiday shopping early to take advantage of discounts by businesses desperate to clear excess inventory.

Economists also noted that goods prices tumbled in November, which could have weighed on retail sales last month. The discounts by retailers were also probably a drag on the dollar value of sales. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation.

"It is hard to know at this point if the November weakness represented a fundamental change in the trend or reflected some inevitable cooling following a strong run for real spending into October, or some combination, but for now we are not particularly alarmed by the November drop in retail spending," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Retail sales fell 0.6 percent last month, the biggest drop since December 2021, after an unrevised 1.3 percent jump in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales dipping 0.1%. Retail sales increased 6.5 percent year-on-year in November.

Last month's decrease in sales also reflected the fading boost from one-time tax refunds in California, which saw some households receiving as much as $1,050 in stimulus checks in October, and Amazon's second Prime Day. Spending is also rotating back to services.