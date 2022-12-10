 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK’s booming film industry has a growth lesson for Rishi Sunak

Bloomberg
Dec 10, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

It’s part of a broader boom across Britain’s film industry that provides both a lesson and a warning for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government on how to stimulate growth

Tom Cruise attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Leicester Square in London, England. - Bloomberg

Four new sound stages are sprouting up in fields about a half hour’s drive west of London’s Heathrow Airport, a rare bright spot for Britain’s ailing economy.

The expansion at Shinfield Studios, reported to be hosting a new Walt Disney Co. Star Wars production, is set to draw in investment of £600 million ($726 million) a year for film and TV work once the construction is complete at the end of 2023.

It’s part of a broader boom across Britain’s film industry that provides both a lesson and a warning for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government on how to stimulate growth. Buoyed by carefully-targeted tax credits rolled out in 2007 and extended in 2013, the production ecosystem is growing at a record rate, feeding a surge in demand for content. The industry is expanding so quickly it’s struggling to hire enough workers.

“Given the challenges faced by businesses in the wake of the pandemic, this level of industry growth is remarkable and one of the great British success stories,” said Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce.

In all, spending on UK film and high-end television productions hit a record £5.72 billion ($6.9 billion) in the year through June, up 3 percent from the previous year, according to the British Film Institute. Inward investment — from foreign production companies working in the UK — accounted for 83 percent of the total. It’s gaining on the $66 billion expense that the US film industry racks up each year, according to Census Bureau data.

The creative industries are key for Britain. Film crews have mushroomed and with funding from streaming giants such as Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. UK high-end TV production grew at an average annual rate of 19 percent since 2013.