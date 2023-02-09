 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Traders bet RBI may be done with hikes despite hawkish tone

Bloomberg
Feb 09, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

The yield on 10-year bonds rose only three basis points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept the door open for further policy tightening, reflecting the market’s outlook on rates.

Some traders in India’s bond market are betting that the central bank may have actually reached the peak of its rate hikes, even as the monetary authority sounded hawkish in its policy.

The yield on 10-year bonds rose only three basis points on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept the door open for further policy tightening, reflecting the market’s outlook on rates. Swaps indicate the RBI may start cutting rates in the first quarter of next year, according to PGIM India Asset Management Pvt.

The central bank’s hawkish bent came amid global turmoil in bonds after a red hot US jobs report spurred expectations of further hikes by the Federal Reserve. Against that backdrop, any hint of a dovish pivot may have piled more pressure on the beleaguered rupee, already near a record low amid foreign stock outflows exacerbated by a rout in Adani Group shares.

“Even with whatever the RBI has said, markets are still pretty convinced that this was the last hike,” said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. “Amid all the recalibration around US rates, it would’ve been very difficult for RBI to go ahead and make that call that let’s go ahead and pause.”