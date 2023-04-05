 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top officials to discuss Navratna status for RVNL tomorrow

Meghna Mittal
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

The government may consider awarding the Navratna status to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

“The cabinet secretary will be holding a meeting of the apex committee on April 6 to consider the proposal for grant of the Navratna status to RVNL, a PSU involved in project implementation and transportation infrastructure development,” an official told Moneycontrol. Top finance ministry officials are likely to attend the meeting.

RVNL is a category-one miniratna central PSE, which was incorporated in 2003. The proposal is being discussed on the back of RVNL winning multiple orders from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways.

RVNL has recently bagged the NHAI order for the construction of Kona expressway in West Bengal and Varanasi- Ranchi-Kolkata Highway in Jharkhand. It has received orders from the Railways to manufacture the Vande Bharat trains.