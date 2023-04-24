 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

The Bay of Bengal Economy | Will India, Bangladesh and Japan change the South Asian trade story?

Aishwarya Dabhade
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

While India’s Northeast is key to Japan’s Indo-Pacific plan, Bangladesh is key to India’s Northeast. So, the partnership with Bangladesh is inevitable to the Indo-Japan partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. File photo

Bangladesh is one of the three most rapidly growing Asian economies, the other two are Vietnam and the Philippines. According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), it is the second-largest economy in South Asia and is likely to become the 20th-largest economy in the world out of 191 countries by the year 2037.

Bangladesh’s GDP has reached the $465-billion mark in 2022 and has surpassed the per capita income levels of both India and Pakistan.

Bangladesh is set to graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026. As an LDC, it has been enjoying various international support measures (ISMs) provided by the international community in areas such as trade preference, development finance, and technical assistance.

Now that the country is coming of age – and shall lose the privileges of LDCs - it is looking to establish free trade agreements with several countries.