Synthetic rubber prices drop, but demand not picking up

PK Krishnakumar
Dec 08, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

One reason, industry insiders say, is that tyre sales by original equipment manufacturers have been weak and the replacement tyre segment for commercial vehicles has also not done well. One industry veteran expects an improvement in sales only by the last quarter of FY23.

The rubber products industry is looking for a demand boost as cheaper synthetic rubber and declining prices of natural rubber have helped to lower production cost.

While the tyre sector, the largest consumer of both forms of rubber, is facing subdued demand, the non-tyre segment is witnessing a buoyancy in activities.

Synthetic rubber (SR) prices, which surged with the intensification of COVID-19 and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, have now declined. “SR has become cheaper because of weak demand the world over. SR prices went up as much as 80 percent after the war started. They have now dropped by 30- 40 percent,’’ said N Rajagopal, MD of Ceyenar Chemicals.

 

Domestic production up, but imports still needed