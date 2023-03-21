 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Sri Lanka gets $3-billion bailout from IMF

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

The IMF noted that the risks to implementation of the programme are "exceptionally high"

An anti-government demonstration in Colombo. Sri Lanka, a country with a population of 22 million people, is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on March 21, approved a near $3 billion bailout for crisis-stricken Sri Lanka as part of a programme to "restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, safeguarding financial stability, and stepping up structural reforms".

The four-year extended arrangement under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), worth 2.286 billion Special Drawing Rights - or about $3 billion - will see about $330 million being disbursed immediately. The IMF said that this disbursal is expected to result in new external financing, including that from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

"Sri Lanka has been facing tremendous economic and social challenges with a severe recession amid high inflation, depleted reserves, an unsustainable public debt, and heightened financial sector vulnerabilities," said Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director.

"Institutions and governance frameworks require deep reforms. For Sri Lanka to overcome the crisis, swift and timely implementation of the EFF-supported program with strong ownership for the reforms is critical," Georgieva added.