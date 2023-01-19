 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Shift to old pension schemes may inhibit states’ spending, says Raghuram Rajan

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Raghuram Rajan’s comments come in the backdrop of a few state governments in India moving back to the old pension scheme for their employees.

State governments adopting the so-called old pension scheme may end up curbing current expenditure as they build up liabilities for the future, according to Raghuram Rajan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

“I think the reason we moved to the new pension scheme was because in the old pension scheme there were huge liabilities that built up. It is important to remember that defined benefit schemes typically are easier for government to take on because you are not recognizing the liabilities,” Rajan told Moneycontrol in an interview at Davos 2023.

“And that implies that what you have really built up is a government liability for the future. And if you are prudent, that inhibits your spending today.”

Under the old pension scheme, government employees used to get a guaranteed pension. In the national pension scheme, contributions are funneled into securities and there is no guaranteed return.