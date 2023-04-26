 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Sacrifice short-term growth to secure long-term prospect: Viral Acahrya tells govt, MPC

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

Acharya, formerly a deputy governor with the Reserve Bank of India, said India had slipped up on fiscal deficit and inflation in recent years

Acharya, who was a deputy governor at the RBI from January 2017 to July 2019, said India needs to get its macroeconomic balance issues right.

The Indian government and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must sacrifice some growth in the near-term to ensure security for the economy in the long term, Viral Acharya has said.

The former central banker, who was a member of the rate-setting panel from January 2017 to July 2019 as the deputy governor in-charge of monetary policy, said India's laws spelt out clear targets for fiscal deficit and inflation and that there had been some slippages on both these fronts in recent years.

"It's been some time, I would say now probably close to 7-8 years, that we have kind of let them slip on the fiscal front. On the inflation front, maybe the pandemic shock justified letting things slips a bit. But there has to be a plan to bring them back," Acharya said on April 25 at the launch of a book on India's financial system by the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

"These (laws) very clearly lay out what the targets are, and I think the government and the Monetary Policy Committee need to make some short-term growth sacrifices – in a time when the long-term prospects for the country are very good – to secure the long-term macroeconomic balance," he said.