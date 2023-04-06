RBI Policy: Inflation forecasts little changed despite big drop in oil price assumption

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation forecasts have changed very little despite a big drop in the price of crude oil the central bank assumed in its projection models.

According to the April 6 statement of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is now seen averaging 5.2 percent in 2023-24, 10 basis points lower than the 5.3 percent projection made by the central bank in February.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The quarterly break-up of the inflation forecast is as follows:

> April-June 2023 CPI inflation forecast raised to 5.1 percent from 5 percent > July-September 2023 CPI inflation forecast retained at 5.4 percent

3.1% in 2024 3.2% in 2022

2.9% in 2023 Fiscal deficit To remain within FY24 Budget estimates To remain within FY23 Budget estimates Domestic macroeconomic/

structural policies during forecast period No major change No major change

"...the nominal exchange rate of the Indian rupee or INR moved in a range of 81-83 per US dollar in H2 (of 2023-24)," the report said. "...the nominal exchange rate of the Indian rupee or INR moved in a range of 81-83 per US dollar in H2 (of 2023-24)," the report said. "The INR was supported by a correction in the US dollar while risk-off sentiments towards emerging market economies (EME) assets and a widening current account deficit exerted downward pressures on the currency. Taking these developments into consideration, the exchange rate is assumed at 82 per US dollar in the baseline as against 80 in the September 2022 Monetary Policy Report," it added.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com