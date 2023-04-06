 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Policy: Inflation forecasts little changed despite big drop in oil price assumption

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

RBI policy meet: The RBI's latest inflation forecast assumes a crude oil price of $85 a barrel, down from $95 in February

The RBI surprised markets on April 6 by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation forecasts have changed very little despite a big drop in the price of crude oil the central bank assumed in its projection models.

According to the April 6 statement of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is now seen averaging 5.2 percent in 2023-24, 10 basis points lower than the 5.3 percent projection made by the central bank in February.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The quarterly break-up of the inflation forecast is as follows: