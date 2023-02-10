 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Poll | CPI inflation may rise to 6.1% in January on unfavourable base, core pressures

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The latest inflation print will be released days after the RBI moderated the size of its rate hike to 25 basis points

Representative image

India's headline retail inflation is likely to have returned to 6-percent plus territory in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent.

According to a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation is expected to have risen to a three-month high of 6.1 percent last month on the back of an unfavourable base effect, which is seen to be pushing up food inflation in particular.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for January at 5.30 pm on February 13.

“Notwithstanding the welcome softening in prices of several essential commodities and healthy rabi sowing trends, an unfavourable base could cause the food inflation print to harden somewhat in January,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.