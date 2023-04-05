 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More than Rs 40,700 crore sanctioned to over 1.8 lakh accounts under Stand-Up India Scheme

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Stand up India Scheme, launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation, has been extended up to 2025.

To promote entrepreneurship at the grass root level, banks have sanctioned more than Rs 40,700 crore to over 1.80 lakh beneficiaries under Stand-Up India Scheme in seven years.

The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers from SC, ST and women in setting up their own greenfield enterprises.

Recognising the challenges that energetic, enthusiastic, and aspiring SC, ST and women entrepreneurs may face in converting their dream to reality, Stand-Up India was launched to promote entrepreneurship amongst these targetted segments to help them in starting a greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or the trading sector and activities allied to agriculture.