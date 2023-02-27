 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policy stance, rate decisions must depend on data, says MPC's Shashanka Bhide

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

According to Shashanka Bhide, a fall in core inflation is key to returning headline retail inflation back to the medium-term target of 4 percent

Shashanka Bhide is one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee.

The stance of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and its interest rate decisions must be data-dependent, according to Shashanka Bhide, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate-setting panel.

"The stance and rate decisions would have to be dependent on data, especially as they relate to the future path of growth and inflation," Bhide told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the February 6-8 meeting of the RBI MPC on February 22.

"At this point, we need to see a clear path to get closer to the target on the inflation front in the medium term. Taking into account the prevailing conditions, the recent rate increases have also been smaller," Bhide added.

While the MPC's first rate hike in the current tightening cycle was of 40 basis points (bps), it increased the repo rate by 50 bps in each of its subsequent meetings in June, August, and September last year. However, the quantum of the rate hikes reduced to 35 bps in December and further to 25 bps this month. One basis point (bps) is one-hundredth of a percentage point.