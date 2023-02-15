 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
January trade deficit at one-year low of $17.75 billion but exports also down 6.58%

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Merchandise imports in January also contracted 3.63 percent, the second consecutive month of fall, to $50.66 billion

The merchandise trade deficit for the April-January this fiscal stood at about $233 billion (Representative image: Reuters)

India's trade deficit in January sank to its lowest in a year at $17.75 billion but exports, too, contracted 6.58 percent during the month, hit by a slump in global demand, data released by the government on February 15 showed.

The merchandise exports came down to $32.91 billion in January from $35.23 billion in the year-ago period. Merchandise imports, too, slipped 3.63 percent, the second straight month of decline, to $50.66 billion. In January 2022, they stood at $52.57 billion.

During the April-January 2022-23 period, exports rose 8.51 percent to $369.25 billion, while imports increased 21.89 percent to $602.20 billion, the data showed.

