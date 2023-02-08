 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is RBI's FY24 inflation forecast a bit too high?

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The central bank's inflation forecast for the next year presents a huge drop from the current year. But a case can be made for it to have been lower, say economists

The RBI sees inflation falling next year - but not as rapidly as others. (File image)

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent on February 8 was along expected lines but its forecast for the next year's inflation caught some off guard.

The central bank, which missed its inflation mandate last year, sees Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation averaging 5.3 percent in 2023-24, down from its revised forecast of 6.5 percent for this year. The quarterly inflation breakdown is as follows: 5 percent in April-June, 5.4 percent in both July-September and October-December, and 5.6 percent in January-March 2024.

"We think the RBI's forecast for inflation in 2023-24 is aggressive: the underlying oil price projection, while lowered from $100 per barrel, is kept at $95 per barrel, which appears high to us," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

Oil price assumption