India's exports to UAE may cross $31 billion this fiscal

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The government official said that the agreement is helping India to promote its outbound shipments to the UAE.

The country's exports to the UAE, with which India has implemented a free trade agreement on May 1 last year, is expected to cross USD 31 billion during the current fiscal on account of healthy demand for sectors such as gems and jewellery, machinery and auto, an official said on Friday.

During June 2022-January 2023, India's non-oil exports rose by 5 per cent to USD 15.2 billion as against USD 14.5 billion in the same period previous year. Imports during the period increased by 3 per cent to USD 16.8 billion.

Earlier in 2016-17, India's exports to the UAE touched USD 31.2 billion.